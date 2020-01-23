24 Gennaio 2020
HATE MOTIVATED GRAFFITI IN DOUGLAS GLEN

(AGENPARL) – Calgary (Alberta Canada), gio 23 gennaio 2020


Calgary, AB,

23

January

2020

Graffiti painted on a car in Douglas Glen last night is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime, and police are asking the public for any information that could help find the person responsible.

Sometime between 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, and 7 a.m. the next morning, the windshield was broken and the words “PAKI” and “FOB” were spray-painted on a 2004 Silver Honda Accord parked along Douglas Glen Crescent S.E.

Investigators believe the vehicle was targeted based on the ethnicity of the owner.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or CCTV footage related to the incident to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling . Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK:
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Hate-motived crimes are recognizable crimes, like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim.

The hate motivation is considered by the court after a person is found guilty of the crime. If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the crime, it is an aggravating factor that adds to the convicted person’s sentence.

Case #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/hate-motivated-graffiti-in-douglas-glen/

