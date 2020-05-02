sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
HAS A $60 BILLION HIT TO OUR ECONOMY BEEN WORTH IT?

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, sab 02 maggio 2020 This week it was revealed that Australia is projected to lose $60 billion as a result of the stringent measures taken to halt the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent the devastating loss of life that has occurred in the UK, Europe, China and the US. Australia has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, keeping deaths to below 100, ramping up testing and tracing, and is now on the verge …

