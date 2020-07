(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 25 luglio 2020 Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju and Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar announced Haryana as the host state for the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games today, which is currently scheduled to take place after Tokyo Olympics.

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=210262