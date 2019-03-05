5 Marzo 2019
Breaking News

Harvey Kaplan (’74) receives Open Avenues Foundation’s 2018 Humanitarian Award

ContraFect Announces $6.94 Million in Funding from CARB-X to Support Development of…

Policy paper: Response to Call for Evidence on the Impact of Social…

Sandwich-like NiCo Layered Double Hydroxides/Reduced Graphene Oxide Nanocomposite Cathode for High Energy…

Pentacarbonylmethylmanganese(I) as a synthon for Mn(I) pincer catalysts

Looking forward: Driving innovation in agriculture

President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Washington

Federal Aid Programs For The State of Washington

A New Approach to Following Transients with HST: Rolling Snapshots

La fiaccola a Cracovia. Alemanno: “Cracovia città che accoglie. Guardiamo all’ Europa…

Image default
Agenparl English Cronaca

Harvey Kaplan (’74) receives Open Avenues Foundation’s 2018 Humanitarian Award

by Redazione Redazione00

(agenparl) – boston mar 05 marzo 2019

Immigration attorney Harvey Kaplan ('74) accepts Open Avenues Foundation’s 2018 Humanitarian Award after 40 years of fighting for immigrants’ rights. Jeff Goldman, co-founder and president, Open Avenues Foundation (L) Immigration attorney Howard Silverman (R)
Immigration attorney Harvey Kaplan (’74) accepts Open Avenues Foundation’s 2018 Humanitarian Award after 40 years of fighting for immigrants’ rights. Jeff Goldman, co-founder and president, Open Avenues Foundation (L) Immigration attorney Howard Silverman (R)

Open Avenues Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Jeff Goldman and family, hosts a cocktail reception to benefit the reunification, housing and mental health care of immigrant families, at the InterContinental Hotel Boston. Enormous thanks to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston and Boston Medical Center for stepping up as presenting sponsors.

Open Avenues Foundation recognizes four tireless advocates for immigrants’ rights, with the 2018 Open Avenues Humanitarian Awards. Honorees: Dr. Lin Piwowarczyk, co-founder, Boston Center for Refugee Health and Human Rights at BMC; Dr. Ruth Bersin, executive director, Refugee Immigration Ministry; and immigration attorneys Harvey Kaplan (’74) and Howard Silverman.

Gratitude goes out to two remarkable families: Sirley Paixao and her son, Diego, and Jose Oliverio Diaz and his son, Hugo. These children and parents, beneficiaries of Open Avenues Foundation, were unconscionably separated from each other by the U.S. government amid its 2018 “zero-tolerance” border policy. These families’ words and their belief in the values of the United States never cease in moving others.

Read more.

Share this:

Fonte/Source: http://www.bu.edu/law/2019/03/04/harvey-kaplan-74-receives-open-avenues-foundations-2018-humanitarian-award/

Related posts

ContraFect Announces $6.94 Million in Funding from CARB-X to Support Development of Amurin Platform Against All Gram-negative ESKAPE Pathogens

Redazione Redazione

Policy paper: Response to Call for Evidence on the Impact of Social Media on the Administration of Justice

Redazione Redazione

Sandwich-like NiCo Layered Double Hydroxides/Reduced Graphene Oxide Nanocomposite Cathode for High Energy Density Asymmetric Supercapacitors

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More