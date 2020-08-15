HARVARD DATAVERSE: COVID-19 RESEARCH AND EVALUATIONS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 15 agosto 2020 Source: Harvard University. Published: 8/2020.

This is a free data repository open to all researchers from any discipline, both inside and outside of the Harvard community, where they can share, archive, cite, access, and explore research data. Partnering with national health ministries and other government agencies in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America, Population Council global and in-country scientists are conducting COVID-19 public health and social science research to produce relevant and timely evidence to support policymakers in controlling the spread of coronavirus, evaluating the effectiveness of prevention and mitigation measures, and assessing longer-term health, social, and economic effects of the pandemic.

(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23407