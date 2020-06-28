Harrison Decoded

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 28 giugno 2020

Jonathan Betts MBE, FSA, FBHI, FIIC, FRSA was appointed Senior Horology Conservator at the NMM in 1979, and Senior Curator of Horology in 2000. He is Vice Chairman of the Antiquarian Horological Society, is a Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers (2014) and a Trustee of the Institute of Conservation. In 1989 he received the NMM Callender Award, in 2002 the Clockmakers’ Company’s Harrison Gold Medal, in 2008 the BHI Barrett Silver Medal and in 2013 the Plowden Medal (RWHA) for his contribution to Horology Conservation.

Rory McEvoy has worked in horology for over twenty years. Following a postgrad diploma at West Dean College, Chichester, he practiced in conservation of antique clocks and watches before joining a London auctioneer as a specialist. Since 2010, he has worked at the Royal Observatory as Curator of Horology. Research interests include: timekeeping and astronomy, the development of the precision pendulum clock with particular focus on the work of George Graham FRS and the historical practice of measuring time in the laboratory.

Dava Sobel is an award-winning former science reporter for the New York Times and writes frequently about science for several magazines, including Audubon, Discover, Life and Omni. She is the author of international bestseller Longitude and Galileo’s Daughter.

Andrew King is a world-renowned horologist, an expert on John Harrison, and a clockmaker specializing in Harrisonian clocks.

William Andrewes, who worked under the guidance of Martin Burgess between 1970 and 1972, is a museum consultant and sundial maker. He organized the Longitude Symposium and was editor of The Quest for Longitude.

Don Saff is an artist, art historian, educator, and lecturer, specializing in American and English horology. He recently published From Celestial to Terrestrial Timekeeping: clockmaking in the Bond family, through the Antiquarian Horological Society.

Martin Burgess trained as a silversmith and later worked with Egyptian antiquities before his pioneering work in sculptural horology and in research into the pendulum technology of John Harrison.

Roger Stevenson is head of workshop at Charles Frodsham & Co. He is a former conservator at the Royal Observatory, Greenwich and Herstmonceux chronometer section.

Martin Dorsch is a German-trained watchmaker, specialising in design and production technology at Charles Frodsham & Co

Philip Whyte has spent the last 45 years involved in many aspects of horology and is one of the working directors of Charles Frodsham & Co.

Tom Van Baak is a computer systems specialist and self-confessed ‘time nut’. He is an authority and enthusiastic collector of atomic clocks.

Mervyn Hobden is a former Herstmonceux chronometer section conservator at the ROG. He specialises in time and frequency and Quartz clocks.

David Harrison is Director of Technology Strategy at Ofcom. He holds a PhD on how nonlinearity affects oscillator performance.