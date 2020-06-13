sabato, Giugno 13, 2020
Breaking News

PROTESTE IN LIBANO AL CROLLO DELLA LIRA. BECHARA RAI, LA CHIESA VICINA…

STATI GENERALI, DI MAIO: NECESSARIO PENSARE ANCHE A UNA SERIA RIFORMA FISCALE

IL PAPA RINGRAZIA LE MONACHE DI CASCIA PER LE ROSE DI SANTA…

LE 94 PRIMAVERE DI SUA MAESTà ELISABETTA II

STATI GENERALI, VON DER LEYEN: RIFORME AMBIZIOSE PER SOSTENERE RIPRESA DOPO CRISI…

CORONAVIRUS, SPERANZA: PRIME DOSI VACCINO IN AUTUNNO, ITALIA PROTAGONISTA TRA I FIRMATARI…

USA, EMENDATA LEGGE SU NON DISCRIMINAZIONE NELL’ASSISTENZA SANITARIA

MOSCHEA A PISA, SALVINI: SAPREMO MANTENERE L’IMPEGNO DI NON FARLA

GIORNATA ONU CONTRO LE DISCRIMINAZIONI PER L’ALBINISMO: VIGILARE SEMPRE

STATI GENERALI, LAGARDE: BCE CI SARA’, NON SPRECARE CRISI

Agenparl

HARNESSING PICKLE POWER TO PROMOTE DENTAL HEALTH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 13 giugno 2020 A research team evaluated 14 different types of Sichuan pickles from southwest China. They extracted 54 different strains of Lactobacilli and found that one, L. plantarum K41, significantly reduced the incidence and severity of cavities. K41 was also highly tolerant of acids and salts, an additional benefit as a probiotic for harsh oral conditions. It also could have potential commercial value when added to dairy products.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611152451.htm

Post collegati

HARNESSING PICKLE POWER TO PROMOTE DENTAL HEALTH

Redazione

237+ MILLION MEDICATION ERRORS MADE EVERY YEAR IN ENGLAND

Redazione

CHEMOTHERAPY/IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SHOWS PROMISE FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF MESOTHELIOMA

Redazione

DELIBERAZIONE DELLA GIUNTA REGIONALE N. 702 (BUR N.88 DEL 13/06/2020)

Redazione

TECHNICAL FAULT IN NEW ONLINE FILING (CMS) – RESOLVED

Redazione

NUOVO SITO COMUNALE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More