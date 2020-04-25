HARNESSING CHEMICAL EXCHANGE: 19F MAGNETIC RESONANCE OFF/ON ZINC SENSING WITH A TM(III) COMPLEX

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 25 aprile 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01876G, Communication
Meng Yu, Da Xie, Rahul Tushar Kadakia, Weiran Wang, Emily Que
A fluorinated, thulium(III) complex (Tm-PFZ-1) serves as an off-on 19F magnetic resonance probe for Zn(II). Rapid exchange among different conformations combined with the paramagnetic relaxation and chemical shift effects of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/-03SVsr0ApQ/D0CC01876G