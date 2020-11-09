HAPPY VETERANS DAY FROM INTERIOR!

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 09 novembre 2020
Hi, I’m David Bernhardt, Secretary of the
Interior. I am pleased to announce that this
Veterans Day, and every single day going forward,
our nation’s veterans and Gold Star Families
will have immediate free access
to the treasured lands that they or their
loved ones fought to protect.
This free entrance to our nation’s lands is
a tangible and meaningful way we can
honor the service and sacrifice of all those
who’ve worn our country’s uniform.
Among those honored ranks are the nearly
11,000 veterans who are a valued part of our
Interior family.
Some still serve in the National Guard and
Reserves, ready as always to defend America
across the world. Please join me in recognizing
the service
of each of these brave men and women
– and the thousands of other Interior employees
– who have made it possible for each of
us to enjoy the freedoms we cherish.
On behalf of the Department of the Interior, thank
you for your service then, and your continued
service today. May God bless America.
Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/happy-veterans-day-interior-1