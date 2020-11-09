HAPPY VETERANS DAY FROM INTERIOR!

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 09 novembre 2020

Hi, I’m David Bernhardt, Secretary of the

Interior. I am pleased to announce that this

Veterans Day, and every single day going forward,

our nation’s veterans and Gold Star Families

will have immediate free access

to the treasured lands that they or their

loved ones fought to protect.

This free entrance to our nation’s lands is

a tangible and meaningful way we can

honor the service and sacrifice of all those

who’ve worn our country’s uniform.

Among those honored ranks are the nearly

11,000 veterans who are a valued part of our

Interior family.

Some still serve in the National Guard and

Reserves, ready as always to defend America

across the world. Please join me in recognizing

the service

of each of these brave men and women

– and the thousands of other Interior employees

– who have made it possible for each of

us to enjoy the freedoms we cherish.

On behalf of the Department of the Interior, thank

you for your service then, and your continued

service today. May God bless America.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/happy-veterans-day-interior-1