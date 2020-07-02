giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
Breaking News

FUSION MISSION CONTINUES IN COVID-SECURE WORKING ENVIRONMENT

LA RUSSIA APPROVA LA RIFORMA DELLA COSTITUZIONE VOLUTA DA PUTIN

MIGRANTI, GRIBAUDO (PD): SONO LAVORATORI, SPECULAZIONE STUPIDA SU SALUZZO

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION SCHEDULE

U.S.-LNA DISCUSSION ON MILITIA DEMOBILIZATION

U.S.-LNA DISCUSSION ON MILITIA DEMOBILIZATION

APPALTI. DELRIO: COL CODICE BALZO RECORD. SEMPLIFICARE NON è ABROGARE

COVID-19. CENTRO ASTALLI: APPELLO PER INCLUSIONE SOCIALE DI MIGRANTI E RIFUGIATI

CASTIGLIONE CINEMA 2020, MONSIGNOR MILANI: “ANCHE LA BELLEZZA CI SALVA”

CINA, SALVINI: LA MAGGIORANZA TOGLIE 125 MILIONI ALLE AZIENDE ITALIANE PER PREMIARE…

Agenparl

HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY – WHAT DID THE BRITISH THINK ABOUT THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 02 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.
Happy Fourth of July What Did the British Think about the Declaration of Independence? [ https://blogs.loc.gov/law/2020/07/happy-fourth-of-july-what-did-the-british-think-about-the-declaration-of-independence/?loclr=eaiclb ] 07/02/2020 12:00 PM EDT
This post is coauthored byNathan Dorn, rare book curator,andRobert Brammer, chief of the Office of External Relations The Fourth of July is a perfect time to read the Declaration of Independence that not only heralded the American Revolution, but also provided the most powerful and enduring formulation of the American aspirations for freedom and equality. [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More