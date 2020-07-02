(AGENPARL) – gio 02 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

Happy Fourth of July What Did the British Think about the Declaration of Independence? [ https://blogs.loc.gov/law/2020/07/happy-fourth-of-july-what-did-the-british-think-about-the-declaration-of-independence/?loclr=eaiclb ] 07/02/2020 12:00 PM EDT

This post is coauthored byNathan Dorn, rare book curator,andRobert Brammer, chief of the Office of External Relations The Fourth of July is a perfect time to read the Declaration of Independence that not only heralded the American Revolution, but also provided the most powerful and enduring formulation of the American aspirations for freedom and equality. [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]