HAPAG-LLOYD EYES GROWTH IN AFRICA AS KEY TO ITS FUTURE

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 18 marzo 2021
Hapag-Lloyd has turned its eye to Africa’s emerging markets. It believes its acquisition of NileDutch gives a good starting point…
Related Stories
- Testing seafarers can be part of pandemic fightback, says consultant
- DP World profit drops 29% in ‘year like no other’
- New Fortress Energy to convert jack-up for LNG production
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1136181/Hapag-Lloyd%20eyes%20growth%20in%20Africa%20as%20key%20to%20its%20future?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss