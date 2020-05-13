HALOGEN BONDING MATTERS: VISIBLE LIGHT-INDUCED PHOTOREDOX CATALYST-FREE ARYL RADICAL FORMATION AND ITS APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10212-10218
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00946F, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00946F, Paper
Rong Miao, Dan Wang, Jianliang Xiao, Jiani Ma, Dong Xue, Fengyi Liu, Yu Fang
Halogen bonding facilitated aryl halide activation for photoredox catalyst-free visible light-driven reactions.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Halogen bonding facilitated aryl halide activation for photoredox catalyst-free visible light-driven reactions.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/CRQbHhDLmxA/D0CP00946F