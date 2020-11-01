HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS FOR A HAUNTINGLY FUN STAY-AT-HOME CELEBRATION

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 01 novembre 2020

Happy Halloween! If you are looking to plan a spooky celebration at home this weekend, look no further than these Disney activities to keep the seasonal spirit (or spirits) alive! Dress up as your favorite character, and then transform your pumpkins using these stencil carving templates of Minnie Mouse, Tinkerbell, Jack Skellington, or a Vampire Mickey. Not quite ready for carving pumpkins this year? Use paint, a small pumpkin, some glue, and this downloadable cut-out to recreate The Child’s ears from The Mandalorian.

PHOTO BY AMBER KEMP-GERSTEL FOR DISNEY FAMILY

Trick-or-treaters who are staying indoors may want to decorate their rooms with some delightfully ghoulish décor: string together cobwebs, bats, and Mickey using different color paper to create a Halloween Time banner.

Kids can see who can “spot the difference” quickest in this Haunted Images game, while parents prep the ingredients for delicious Pumpkin Twists, Ursula’s Octopus Cupcakes, or Hidden Mickey Halloween Cookies.

At the end of the night — and the candy bowl — keep the party going by celebrating #DisneyPlusHallowstream and tuning-in to watch 13-year old Marnie and her family on her adventures with the supernatural in “Halloweentown” on Disney+.

If you are looking for last-minute inspiration, check how fans of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, or 20th Century are celebrating their Halloween at home, and tag #DisneyHalloMoments on Instagram to join the fun.

Families who are still planning on venturing out on Halloween may want to check out National Geographic’s Tips on How to Trick or Treat Safely this year.

