domenica, Novembre 1, 2020
Breaking News

NUOVA ZELANDA, VINCE IL Sì ALL’EUTANASIA. VESCOVI:CRINALE PERICOLOSO

IL SOGNO DI FRANCESCO PER UN’EUROPA UNITA E SOLIDALE

SISMA NELL’EGEO, L’ARCIVESCOVO DI SMIRNE: CHIESA PRONTA A PORTARE AIUTI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

50 ANNI FA UNA RIVOLUZIONE NEL MONDO DELLA COMUNICAZIONE

OGGI è BEATO MICHAEL MC GIVNEY, CAVALIERE DI FEDE E CARITà

SEPE: NAPOLI NELLA MORSA DI UNA GRAVE CRISI OCCUPAZIONALE E SANITARIA

PAROLIN ALLA COMECE: I CRISTIANI SIANO L’ANIMA DELL’EUROPA

MICHELANGELO, DIVINO ARTISTA, TESTIMONE DELLA STORIA

LA STORIA DI SOUMAILA, FUGGITO DAL MALI

Agenparl

HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS FOR A HAUNTINGLY FUN STAY-AT-HOME CELEBRATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 01 novembre 2020

Happy Halloween! If you are looking to plan a spooky celebration at home this weekend, look no further than these Disney activities to keep the seasonal spirit (or spirits) alive! Dress up as your favorite character, and then transform your pumpkins using these stencil carving templates of Minnie Mouse, Tinkerbell, Jack Skellington, or a Vampire Mickey. Not quite ready for carving pumpkins this year? Use paint, a small pumpkin, some glue, and this downloadable cut-out to recreate The Child’s ears from The Mandalorian.

PHOTO BY AMBER KEMP-GERSTEL FOR DISNEY FAMILY

Trick-or-treaters who are staying indoors may want to decorate their rooms with some delightfully ghoulish décor: string together cobwebs, bats, and Mickey using different color paper to create a Halloween Time banner

Kids can see who can “spot the difference” quickest in this Haunted Images game, while parents prep the ingredients for delicious Pumpkin Twists, Ursula’s Octopus Cupcakes, or Hidden Mickey Halloween Cookies

At the end of the night — and the candy bowl — keep the party going by celebrating #DisneyPlusHallowstream and tuning-in to watch 13-year old Marnie and her family on her adventures with the supernatural in “Halloweentown” on Disney+. 

If you are looking for last-minute inspiration, check how fans of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, or 20th Century are celebrating their Halloween at home, and tag #DisneyHalloMoments on Instagram to join the fun. 

Families who are still planning on venturing out on Halloween may want to check out National Geographic’s Tips on How to Trick or Treat Safely this year. 

0https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Disney-HalloMoments-_-Haunted-Image-Game.pdf’>https://cdn1.parksmedia.wdprapps.disney.com/media/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Disney-HalloMoments-_-Haunted-Image-Game.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/Fubw2SuT1JY/

Post collegati

ULTIMI GIORNI PER PARTECIPARE ALLA FIERA ALIG: 17 POSIZIONI APERTE

Redazione

SALUTE: RICCARDI, FARMACIA FELETTO UMBERTO ESEMPIO VIRTUOSO

Redazione

HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS FOR A HAUNTINGLY FUN STAY-AT-HOME CELEBRATION

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID 19  REGOLE ACCESSO AL CIVICO CIMITERO

Redazione

GOVERNMENT IS MAKING POLICIES FOR PEOPLE’S WELFARE BUT EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF THESE POLICIES IS CRITICAL – VICE PRESIDENT

Redazione

AMAZON DROPS FRENCH BLACK FRIDAY AD CAMPAIGN AS LOCKDOWN STARTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More