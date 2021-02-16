martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

HALIFAX MAN JAILED FOR AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Tuesday 16 February 2021

A man has been jailed for more than 6 years for an aggravated burglary at a property in Halifax.

Waheed Khan, 49 of Queen’s Road, was arrested on 18 November after a report that a man had entered a property in the Pellon area armed with a knife.

The victim was threatened and pushed to the floor.

A mobile phone, laptop, cash and bankcard was stolen.

Detectives quickly identified the offence as very similar to one committed by Khan years earlier in the same area.

Yesterday at Bradford Crown Court Khan was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months for the aggravated burglary.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID after the hearing said:

‘Khan is a dangerous man who has had a profound detrimental impact on vulnerable people in the last few years across Calderdale. He would have undoubtedly gone on to offend further, potentially with dire consequences.

‘These actions provided the most positive of outcomes for a victim who initially didn’t believe we would ever bring anyone to justice. We were also able to recover the victims property.

‘I welcome this lengthy sentence as it ensures that the public are protected from this individual for some time.’

