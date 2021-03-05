venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
HALIFAX MAN JAILED FOR 23 YEARS FOR NON RECENT RAPE OFFENCES

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 05 marzo 2021

Friday 5 March 2021

A man from Halifax has been jailed for 23 years for 9 rapes and sexual offences against a child.

Sean McConnell, 35 from Halifax was convicted of 9 counts of rape, sexual assault and attempted rape on February 12.

On 26 February at Bradford Crown Court he was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

He was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be added to the sex offenders register for life. He is also barred from working with children.

The offences relate to one child victim, which date back to 2006.

Sean McConnell

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/halifax-man-jailed-23-years-non-recent-rape-offences

