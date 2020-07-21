martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
HAFR AL-BATIN: OVER 208,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY HEALTHCARE CENTERS IN 3 MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 21 luglio 2020

According to Hafr Al-Batin Health, over the past three months amid Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the primary healthcare centers in the governorate have provided their health services to 208,160 patients.

The services included providing integrated and diverse health care at chronic disease clinics, dental clinics, pregnancy clinics, and pediatric clinics, in addition to conducting laboratory and radiology examinations, as well as dispensing medications. Also, the primary healthcare centers provide COVID-19 testing services for people at «Tetamman» Clinics and «Taakkad» Centers.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-20-003.aspx

