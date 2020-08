(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), mar 18 agosto 2020

H.R. 6237 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to pay for health care and related services provided to Native American veterans at certain nonfederal facilities as authorized by the Indian Health Service (IHS) and certain tribal health programs. Under current law, VA reimburses those entities for care only if it is provided at their own facilities.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56510