H.R. 2468, SCHOOL-BASED ALLERGIES AND ASTHMA MANAGEMENT PROGRAM ACT

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), mar 18 agosto 2020

H.R. 2468 would amend the Public Health Service Act to direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in making any asthma-related grant to a state, to give preference to states that require schools to implement new measures for the care of children with allergies and asthma. The new measures would require schools to have a plan for managing the allergies and asthma of students and to have at least one person trained to administer rescue medications for allergies and asthma on premises during operating hours.

The bill would not change the purposes for which the Secretary makes asthma-related grants. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2468 would not affect the federal budget.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56509