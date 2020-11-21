sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
Breaking News

HIGHWAYS ENGLAND PROJECT MANAGER AWARDED WITH TOP ACCOLADE

CS_DIDATTICA CON I VISORI, ROBOT CALCIATORI, WEB RADIO: #LESCUOLE RACCONTA L’ISTITUTO ‘GALILEO…

AFSCHEIDSAUDIëNTIE AMBASSADEUR VAN DE DOMINICAANSE REPUBLIEK

20/11/2020 PACE APPROVES RULE CHANGES TO ENABLE REMOTE OR HYBRID PLENARY SESSIONS

MEXICO : REVIEW UNDER THE FLEXIBLE CREDIT LINE ARRANGEMENT-PRESS RELEASE AND STAFF…

ORGANIZING FOR SPEED: AGILE AS A MEANS TO TRANSFORMATION IN JAPAN

LA MORTE DI DON PERINI, PIONIERE DELLE CELLULE DI EVANGELIZZAZIONE

20/11/2020 MICHAEL ROTH PRESENTS GERMANY’S PRIORITIES FOR ITS PRESIDENCY OF THE COMMITTEE…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.MOLCHAN MEETS THE VICE-PRESIDENT FOR PLANNING OF VENEZUELA

È MORTO IL PATRIARCA IRINEJ

Agenparl

H.R. 2117, FOOD ALLERGY SAFETY, TREATMENT, EDUCATION, AND RESEARCH ACT OF 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), sab 21 novembre 2020

H.R. 2117 would authorize the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to carry out a number of activities related to identifying and tracking food allergens. CBO estimates implementing this act would cost $18 million over the 2021-2015 period; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The act would require the Director of the CDC to expand the collection of data on food allergies through the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and the National Health Interview Survey. Using information from CDC, CBO expects that CDC would need to identify persons to interview, conduct interviews, and process biological specimens. Based on historical spending, CBO estimates that expanding data collection activities would cost $13 million over the 2021-2025 period.

H.R. 2117 also would add sesame to the definition of major allergens, would permit the Secretary of Health and Human Services to add food ingredients to that definition, and would require FDA to add a section to a report that the agency produces under current law. Using information from FDA, CBO expects the agency would require, on average, the equivalent of three additional full-time employees in each fiscal year from 2021-2025 to implement regulations and guidance that add sesame as a major food allergen and to evaluate whether new ingredients should be added to the list of major allergens. CBO estimates the new staffing and related expenses would cost about $5 million over the 2021-2025 period.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56781

Post collegati

H.R. 2117, FOOD ALLERGY SAFETY, TREATMENT, EDUCATION, AND RESEARCH ACT OF 2020

Redazione

MAJOR GIFT DONOR SPOTLIGHT: DOUGLAS BARBER

Redazione

CBO’S ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS AS OF JULY 2020

Redazione

H.R. 7163, VA FOIA REFORM ACT OF 2020

Redazione

THE ROLE OF DEFINED BENEFIT AND DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PLANS IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF FAMILY WEALTH

Redazione

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON DEMOLITIONS AND SEIZURES IN THE WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST JERUSALEM REPORTING PERIOD: 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More