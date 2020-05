(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, sab 09 maggio 2020

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture plans to begin treating parts of northern Illinois for the destructive Gypsy Moth the week of May 11, weather permitting. Each year, the Department works with the United States Forest Service on a two-pronged approach to treating this destructive pest.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21520