Sat 24 Oct 2020 08:45 am
– Sun 25 Oct 2020 04:00 pm
Sat 24 Oct 2020
Sat 24 Oct 2020
Location: Inkmasters Print Workshop
55 Greenslopes St, Edge HIll
Website: www.inkmasterscairns.com/workshops
Contact person: Inkmasters Cairns
Companion card: no
Discover the delights of traditional Japanese fish printing – transfer a real fish and other botanical materials to cloth (wearable art) or paper. Suitable for beginners and those with more experience. Most materials supplied, but BYO fish & T-shirt Maximum 10 participants. 24-25 Oct 0845-1600 Booking Essential
Last updated: 24 August 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/gyotaku-fish-printing-workshop