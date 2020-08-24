lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
GYOTAKU – FISH PRINTING WORKSHOP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 24 agosto 2020

Sat 24 Oct 2020 08:45 am

– Sun 25 Oct 2020 04:00 pm

Sat 24 Oct 2020

Location: Inkmasters Print Workshop
55 Greenslopes St, Edge HIll

Website: www.inkmasterscairns.com/workshops

Contact person: Inkmasters Cairns

Discover the delights of traditional Japanese fish printing – transfer a real fish and other botanical materials to cloth (wearable art) or paper. Suitable for beginners and those with more experience. Most materials supplied, but BYO fish & T-shirt Maximum 10 participants. 24-25 Oct 0845-1600 Booking Essential

Last updated: 24 August 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/gyotaku-fish-printing-workshop

