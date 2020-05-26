GUYANA INDEPENDENCE DAY

(AGENPARL) – mar 26 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States, congratulations to the people of Guyana on your nations 54th Independence Day.

Your anniversary is especially meaningful this year, as Guyana stands on the brink of a new and more prosperous era. We urge the government to respect the wishes of the voters, as peacefully expressed in the March 2 election. Any recount should be conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner.

The United States stands with the people of Guyana, who want their voices heard. Once again, I extend my congratulations as you proudly celebrate your Independence Day.

