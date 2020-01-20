Guy Weston is Chairman of the Garfield Weston Foundation. A grandson of Garfield Weston and son of the late Garry Weston, Guy studied at Oxford University and INSEAD. Guy’s career began in investment banking, Morgan Grenfell & Co Ltd, before he moved to Associated British Foods plc where he became the Managing Director of Jacksons of Piccadilly and The Ryvita Co Ltd. He is Chairman of the Garfield Weston Trust for Westminster Abbey and is a trustee of the Thrombosis Research Institute. Guy has 4 children and lives in London.

This role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Mr Weston has not declared any activity.