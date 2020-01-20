20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

GUY WESTON APPOINTED AS BUSINESS TRUSTEE OF THE IMPERIAL WAR MUSEUM

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.ERMOLOVICH MEETS THE FEDERAL MINISTER FOR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY…

INDAGINE SULLE CONDIZIONI DI VITA (EU-SILC) – DATI TRASVERSALI: FILE PER LA…

SARAH FOWLER, NADINE THOMSON, ANDY WOOD APPOINTED AS BOARD MEMBERS TO VISIT…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2340 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2337 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1139 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2339 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

GREGORETTI, DI MAIO: SALVINI PASSA DAL SOVRANISMO AL VITTIMISMO

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2338 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Home » GUY WESTON APPOINTED AS BUSINESS TRUSTEE OF THE IMPERIAL WAR MUSEUM
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News

GUY WESTON APPOINTED AS BUSINESS TRUSTEE OF THE IMPERIAL WAR MUSEUM

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

placeholder

Guy Weston is Chairman of the Garfield Weston Foundation. A grandson of Garfield Weston and son of the late Garry Weston, Guy studied at Oxford University and INSEAD. Guy’s career began in investment banking, Morgan Grenfell & Co Ltd, before he moved to Associated British Foods plc where he became the Managing Director of Jacksons of Piccadilly and The Ryvita Co Ltd. He is Chairman of the Garfield Weston Trust for Westminster Abbey and is a trustee of the Thrombosis Research Institute. Guy has 4 children and lives in London.

This role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Mr Weston has not declared any activity.

Published 20 January 2020

0https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file//governance_code_on_public_appointments_.pdf’>https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file//governance_code_on_public_appointments_.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/guy-weston-appointed-as-business-trustee-of-the-imperial-war-museum

Related posts

GUY WESTON APPOINTED AS BUSINESS TRUSTEE OF THE IMPERIAL WAR MUSEUM

Redazione

HOW MUCH SLEEP DO YOU REALLY NEED?

Redazione

INFRASTRUTTURE: PIZZIMENTI, DUE IPOTESI PER IL PONTE SUL TAGLIAMENTO

Redazione

:: FIRST MULTINATIONAL LITHUANIAN-LED CYBER RAPID RESPONSE TEAM ENTERED STANDBY

Redazione

GRENFELL TOWER FIRE: BACKGROUND

Redazione

SOCIAL SCIENCES: DATA SCIENTIST I / DATA SCIENTIST II / DATA SCIENTIST III – DATA INTENSIVE STUDIES CENTER (DISC)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More