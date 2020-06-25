giovedì, Giugno 25, 2020
Breaking News

MERCOLEDì 24 GIUGNO 2020 – 234ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

LES ETATS UNIS ET L’EUROPE : CHACUN SON HISTOIRE

RIFORMA “118”: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 12A COMMISSIONE

VENEZUELA: MEETING OF THE SENIOR OFFICIALS OF THE INTERNATIONAL CONTACT GROUP

DICHIARAZIONE CONGIUNTA DEL PRESIDENTE DONALD J. TRUMP E DEL PRESIDENTE ANDRZEJ DUDA

SUD SUDAN: ESCALATION DI VIOLENZE, APPELLO ECUMENICO ALLA PACE

STATE SECRETARY FRANTIšEK RUžIčKA MEETS WITH A DELEGATION OF POLISH MPS

MEETING OF THE 5+2 FORMAT AT THE LEVEL OF AMBASSADORS IN TIRASPOL

STATE SECRETARY FRANTIšEK RUžIčKA RECEIVES DEPUTY FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER OF GEORGIA

MINISTER LAJčáK RECEIVES THE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS

Agenparl

GUILTY ACTS, GUILTY MINDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 25 giugno 2020

When someone commits a crime, what are the limits on a state’s authority to define them as worthy of blame, and thus liable to punishment? This book answers that question, building on two ideas familiar to criminal lawyers: actus reus and mens rea, usually translated as “guilty act” and “guilty mind.”

In Guilty Acts, Guilty Minds, Stephen P. Garvey proposes an understanding of actus reus and mens rea as limits on the authority of a state, and in particular the authority of a democratic state, to ascribe guilt to those accused of crime. Garvey argues that actus reus and mens rea are necessary conditions for legitimate state punishment. Drawing on the work of political philosophers, moral philosophers, and criminal law theorists, Garvey provides clear explanations of how these concepts apply to a wide variety of cases. The book charges readers to consider practical examples and ask: whatever you believe regarding the justice of the rules, did the state act within the scope of its legitimate authority when it enacted those rules into law?

Based on extensive research, this book presents a new theory in which the concepts of actus reus and mens rea mark the limits of state power rather than simply describe the elements of a crime. Making the compelling distinction between legitimacy and justice, Guilty Acts, Guilty Minds provides an important perspective on the limits of state authority.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/guilty-acts-guilty-minds-9780190924324?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

GUILTY ACTS, GUILTY MINDS

Redazione

NOW THE GREEN BLADE RISETH

Redazione

STF CONFIRMA LIMITAçãO REMUNERATóRIA IMPOSTA PELO TETO CONSTITUCIONAL

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE 24 JUNE

Redazione

CITY OF VANCOUVER

Redazione

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JUNE 24, 2020)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More