GUIDING POSTGRADUATES TO GRADUATION

(AGENPARL) – CAPE TOWN (SOUTH AFRICA), gio 06 agosto 2020

The Centre for Postgraduate Studies (CPGS) has joined forces with the Research Directorate for a series of online workshops aimed at helping postgraduate students on their journey to graduation.

The workshops are facilitated by experts and the hope is that it will contribute to Masters and Doctoral students developing the skills and competencies required to successfully complete their studies.

Workshops for supervisors, co-supervisors and post-doctoral fellows are also available.

Dr Patricia Smit, Manager: Capacity Development, said the first few workshops were well attended. She said postgraduate students often have very busy schedules as many are employed full-time and therefore workshops are repeated during the year to allow as many students as possible to attend.

Wendal Koopman from CPGS, who is also a workshop facilitator, said participants had indicated that the workshops were helpful and that they were grateful for the support.

The list of workshops includes: Proposal Writing, Research Methods, The use of online library resources and reference tools, Research methods, Data Collection and Analysis, Fieldwork in practice and Writing for Publication.

Smit encouraged postgraduate students to make use of the workshops and said the Research Directorate and CPGS welcomed recommendations and feedback from participants.

For more information on the workshops please send an email to Hlengiwe Nzama on <a