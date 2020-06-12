GUIDELINES RELEASED FOR SUMMER DAY CAMPS

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), ven 12 giugno 2020

Day camps across Nova Scotia can reopen provided they have a plan in place to address public health measures.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, released COVID-19 guidelines all summer day camps must follow, today, June 12.

“With these guidelines, children will have opportunities to learn, grow, be active, and have fun this summer in an environment that’s safe for them, their families and staff,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “This is an important step for Nova Scotia families to have more support and some sense of normalcy this summer.”

Guidelines for day camps are based in part on child care guidelines which were created with input from infection control experts at the IWK Health Centre.

“Every day camp that wants to reopen must have a plan in place to mitigate risks,” said Dr. Strang. “Our guidelines will help day camp operators develop plans that are tailored to their activities.”

The guidelines also include feedback from some day camp providers. They offer guidance on how day camps can prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, manage disease outbreaks, advise staff on the use of personal protective equipment and outline public health measures that address physical distancing, hygiene practices, cleaning practices, outdoor activities and other considerations.

Based on these guidelines, all day camp operators must have an individual plan in place to support reopening. Plans will cover key areas such as:

increased cleaning

staggered pick up and drop off times

screening staff and campers

limiting group sizes to 10, keeping the same groups of children together

multiple groups are allowed but they must be kept separated

increased hand washing and minimizing sharing of equipment

Day camps will communicate directly with families about their specific reopening plans.

Quick Facts: day camps are run by a variety of organizations such as municipalities, universities, recreation facilities, and others

day camps that choose to open must have plans based on the guidelines but do not need to submit them for approval





Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200612002