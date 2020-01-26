26 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

ASSISTANT SECRETARY SCHENKER’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL AND OMAN

ASSISTANT SECRETARY SCHENKER’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL AND OMAN

THIS WEEK IN IRAN POLICY

THIS WEEK IN IRAN POLICY

CS: MISE, ATTENZIONE ALLE FATTURE INGANNEVOLI PER REGISTRAZIONE MARCHI

IL PAPA: L’OSPITALITà APPARTIENE ALLA TRADIZIONE CRISTIANA, APRIAMOCI AL BENE DI TUTTI

PRINCE WILLIAM IS APPOINTED LORD HIGH COMMISSIONER TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF…

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

Home » GUIDELINES FOR THE ASSESSMENT OF GENERAL DAMAGES IN PERSONAL INJURY CASES
Agenparl English Diritto & Giustizia Educazione Social Network

GUIDELINES FOR THE ASSESSMENT OF GENERAL DAMAGES IN PERSONAL INJURY CASES

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) -New York City & Oxford, dom 26 gennaio 2020

The Guidelines for the Assessment of General Damages in Personal Injury Cases are designed to provide a clear and logical framework for the assessment of damages in personal injury cases. The first edition of this title was regarded as a landmark in personal injury practice. Each succeeding issue has built on this reputation and the book has now firmly established itself as essential reading for all those involved in the area of personal injury litigation.

This new edition has been fully updated to take into account inflation since the last edition as well as reflect decisions of the higher courts on quantum. It also retains the column of figures appropriate to those few remaining claims, still coming before the courts, in which the 10% uplift in general damages recommended by Sir Rupert Jackson and endorsed by the Court of Appeal in Simmons v Castle [2012] EWCA Civ 1288 does not apply.

As with previous editions, all judges involved in hearing personal injury cases will automatically receive a copy of the book.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/guidelines-for-the-assessment-of-general-damages-in-personal-injury-cases-9780198850939?cc=us&lang=en

Related posts

NATIONAL YEARLING SALES 2020

Redazione

GUIDELINES FOR THE ASSESSMENT OF GENERAL DAMAGES IN PERSONAL INJURY CASES

Redazione

DUE TO HIGH WIND , THE FOLLOWING SPECIAL TRAFFIC AND TRANSPORT ARRANGEMENTS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED ON HONG KONG-ZHUHAI-MACAO BRIDGE (HZMB) HKLR, WITH DETAILS AS SHOWN BELOW: THE SPEED LIMIT OF THE HZMB HKLR IS LOWERED FROM 100 KM/H TO 50 KM/H. THE MIDDLE LANES OF BOTH BOUNDS OF THE HZMB HKLR ARE CLOSED.

Redazione

IMPROVING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND SKILLS

Redazione

SCOTLAND AND THE CITY IN GREEN FINANCE PUSH

Redazione

MOST VULNERABLE AT RISK FROM BREXIT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More