mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
GUIDANCE: UNIVERSAL CREDIT AND PRISON LEAVERS

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, mer 27 gennaio 2021

Published 4 May 2018

Last updated 27 January 2021
  1. 27 January 2021

    From 27 January 2021 you can claim claim New Style JSA if you’re getting Severe Disability Premium (SDP), or if you received SDP in the last month and are still eligible for it.

  2. 1 July 2020

    Removed the wording ‘You will not get a sanction if you cannot keep to your Claimant Commitment because of coronavirus (COVID-19)’.

  3. 16 October 2019

    Changed the maximum amount of repayment of a Universal Credit advance from 40% to 30% of the claimant’s Universal Credit standard allowance.

  4. 26 September 2019

    Updated guidance on applying for an advance. You can now apply for an advance through your online account, by asking your Jobcentre Plus work coach or by calling the Universal Credit helpline. You will now need to verify your identity at a jobcentre first.

  5. 20 August 2019

    Updated the ‘Supporting prison leavers: a guide to Universal Credit’ attachments.

  6. 15 August 2019

    Added a new guide for people supporting prison leavers with their Universal Credit claim.

  7. 9 August 2019

    Replaced various attachments with text and a print and fold guide.

  8. 1 April 2019

    Added information about ‘Help to Claim’.

  9. 4 March 2019

    All attachments updated to remove references to Universal Credit full service and Universal Credit live service. Details about new style Jobseeker’s Allowance and new style Employment and Support Allowance also added.

  10. 26 February 2019

    Removed references to Universal Credit full service and live service from the guide ‘Universal Credit: guide for prison leavers who don’t have a work coach’.

  11. 27 September 2018

    Universal Credit live service telephone helpline opening hours changed to 9am to 4pm.

  12. 4 May 2018

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/universal-credit-and-prison-leavers

