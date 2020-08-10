lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
Breaking News

ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION FALLS 3.1% AT THE END OF MAY 2020

COVID, CONTE: VERBALI MAI SECRETATI, PUBBLICHEREMO TUTTO

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: DA CONTE ZERO FATTI E TROPPE BUGIE, ANCHE CONTRO LA…

AL JAZEERA TV: DENUNCIATI DAL CENTRO DI BEIRUT SCONTRI TRA MANIFESTANTI E…

ESPLOSIONE A BEIRUT, I TRENTA PAESI RIUNITI IN VIDEOCONFERENZA VERSERANNO DIRETTAMENTE GLI…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 9, 2020

INPS, SALVINI: IMMEDIATA SOSPENSIONE PER I PARLAMENTARI

HONG KONG: STATEMENT ON THE EROSION OF RIGHTS

INPS, SALVINI: È VERGOGNOSO CHE UN PARLAMENTARE CHIEDA I 600 EURO E…

FRANCESCO ALL’ANGELUS: GESù è LA MANO DEL PADRE CHE MAI CI ABBANDONA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » GUIDANCE: STATEMENTS OF TRUTH (PG73)

GUIDANCE: STATEMENTS OF TRUTH (PG73)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, lun 10 agosto 2020

Published 31 January 2011

Last updated 10 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 10 August 2020

    Section 5 has been amended to clarify our existing requirements for the date of a statement of truth.

  2. 6 April 2018

    Section 1 has been updated to reflect our current practice relating to the use of copy documents for an application for first registration.

  3. 29 June 2015

    The guide had been amended to refer to a new form ST5 created to support applications to cancel Form A restrictions. Link to the advice we offer added.

  4. 10 December 2014

    Welsh translation added.

  5. 31 January 2011

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/statements-of-truth

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: CHARITIES: ADVICE FOR APPLICATIONS SENT TO HM LAND REGISTRY (PG14)

Redazione

GUIDANCE: STATEMENTS OF TRUTH (PG73)

Redazione

NIS-PROMOTED INTERMOLECULAR BIS-SULFENYLATION OF ALLENAMIDES VIA A TWO-STEP RADICAL PROCESS: SYNTHESIS OF 1,3-DITHIOETHERS

Redazione

RU(II)-CATALYZED AND ACIDITY-CONTROLLED TUNABLE [5+1]/[5+2] ANNULATION FOR BUILDING RING-FUSED QUINAZOLINES AND 1,3-BENZODIAZEPINES

Redazione

HOW FISH STOCKS WILL CHANGE IN WARMING SEAS

Redazione

NEW TREATMENT TARGETS FOUND FOR BLINDING RETINAL DISEASE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More