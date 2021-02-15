lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

GUIDANCE: SOCIAL WORK BURSARY INFORMATION PACKS

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND, lun 15 febbraio 2021

Published 30 May 2013

Last updated 15 February 2021
  1. 15 February 2021

    Updated with document on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2020 academic year.

  2. 1 July 2019

    Updated with document on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2019 academic year.

  3. 30 April 2018

    Replaced document on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2018 academic year – an error in the calculation of the postgraduate social work bursary allocation has been corrected.

  4. 26 April 2018

    Published document on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2018 academic year.

  5. 21 July 2017

    Updated with bursary allocations for academic year 2017.

  6. 5 August 2016

    Updated Information for higher education institutions and students on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2016 academic year.

  7. 29 June 2015

    Published social work bursary arrangements: 2015 information pack and updated the social work bursary information for HEIs and students

  8. 25 June 2014

    Updates the social work bursary information for HEIs and students (2nd edition) and contains revised allocations for some HEIs.

  9. 15 May 2014

    Published social work bursary arrangements: 2014 information pack

  10. 30 May 2013

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/reforming-social-work-bursary-information-packs

