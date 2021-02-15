GUIDANCE: SOCIAL WORK BURSARY INFORMATION PACKS

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND, lun 15 febbraio 2021
Published 30 May 2013
Last updated 15 February 2021
+ show all updates
-
15 February 2021
Updated with document on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2020 academic year.
-
1 July 2019
Updated with document on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2019 academic year.
-
30 April 2018
Replaced document on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2018 academic year – an error in the calculation of the postgraduate social work bursary allocation has been corrected.
-
26 April 2018
Published document on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2018 academic year.
-
21 July 2017
Updated with bursary allocations for academic year 2017.
-
5 August 2016
Updated Information for higher education institutions and students on the social work bursary arrangements for the 2016 academic year.
-
29 June 2015
Published social work bursary arrangements: 2015 information pack and updated the social work bursary information for HEIs and students
-
25 June 2014
Updates the social work bursary information for HEIs and students (2nd edition) and contains revised allocations for some HEIs.
-
15 May 2014
Published social work bursary arrangements: 2014 information pack
-
30 May 2013
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/reforming-social-work-bursary-information-packs