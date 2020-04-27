lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
GUIDANCE: SHARED PARENTAL LEAVE AND PAY: EMPLOYERS’ TECHNICAL GUIDE

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), lun 27 aprile 2020

Published 18 September 2014

Last updated 27 April 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 27 April 2020

    Guidance updated to show how earnings are calculated for family-related statutory payments for people who have been furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

  2. 26 March 2015

    Updated the 5th bullet on page 40.

  3. 29 December 2014

    Updated guidance to include additional Q&A on early births and the interaction between shared parental leave and pay and sick leave.

  4. 18 September 2014

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/shared-parental-leave-and-pay-employers-technical-guide

