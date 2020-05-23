sabato, Maggio 23, 2020
GUIDANCE: RESTORING YOUR RAILWAY FUND

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 23 maggio 2020

Published 28 January 2020

Last updated 23 May 2020
  1. 23 May 2020

    Announcing the successful bids for the first round of the Ideas Fund.

  2. 27 April 2020

    Restoring Your Railway Ideas Fund round 1 update.

  3. 19 February 2020

    Guidance updated and expanded.

  4. 29 January 2020

    Invitation requirement altered so that proposals are required to come from MP’s working with local authorities and communities, rather than local authorities and communities themselves.

  5. 28 January 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/re-opening-beeching-era-lines-and-stations

