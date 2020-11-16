lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
GUIDANCE: REQUISITION AND CANCELLATION PROCEDURES (PG50)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, lun 16 novembre 2020

Published 13 October 2003

Last updated 16 November 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 16 November 2020

    Section 2 has been amended to reflect changes to our warning of cancellation procedure. Sections 3 and 5 have been amended to clarify our guidance on applying for an extension of time.

  2. 10 September 2018

    Section 2 has been amended to remind Business e-services customers they can reply to requisitions electronically.

  3. 16 March 2018

    Section 6.1 has been amended to remove a reference to outline applications following the revocation of rule 54 of the Land Registration Rules 2003 by the Land Registration (Amendment) Rules 2018 coming into force on 6 April 2018. It is no longer possible to secure priority for an application by way of an outline application. References in this guide to ‘business days’ have been changed to ‘working days’. Sections 5.1 and 6.2 have been updated to reflect the introduction of Land Transaction Tax for transactions affecting land in Wales completed on or after 1 April 2018.

  4. 20 March 2017

    Section 2 has been amended to reflect the provision of email addresses when submitting e-DRS applications using the HM Land Registry portal.

  5. 7 October 2016

    Video about “How to avoid Land Registry requisitions: introduction” added.

  6. 30 January 2016

    Section 6.1 has been amended as a result of a change to our email addresses.

  7. 11 January 2016

    Section 2 has been amended as a result of a change to our procedures. From 11 January 2016 we are changing how we send warning of cancellation letters and what they contain.

  8. 25 June 2015

    Link to the advice we offer added.

  9. 13 October 2003

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/requisition-and-cancellation-procedures

GUIDANCE: REQUISITION AND CANCELLATION PROCEDURES (PG50)

