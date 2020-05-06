GUIDANCE: PUBLIC SERVICES NETWORK (PSN): COMPLIANT SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – WHITEHALL (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 06 maggio 2020
Published 4 November 2014
Last updated 5 May 2020
+ show all updates
-
5 May 2020
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
11 March 2020
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
12 February 2020
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
20 January 2020
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
19 December 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
21 November 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
6 November 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
1 October 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
2 September 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
16 August 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
15 July 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
9 July 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
3 July 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
4 June 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest PSN compliant services
-
1 May 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest compliant services.
-
1 April 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest compliant services.
-
14 March 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest compliant services.
-
1 February 2019
We’ve updated the list to include the latest compliant services and remove non-compliant services.
-
3 December 2018
We’ve updated the list to include the latest compliant services and remove non-compliant services.
-
5 November 2018
We’ve updated the list to include the latest compliant services and remove non-compliant services.
-
19 September 2018
We’ve removed “PSN-compliant shared services” and “Services in the process of becoming PSN-compliant”, renamed “Commercially available PSN-compliant services” to “PSN-compliant services” and updated the list.
-
29 November 2016
Table Changes
-
17 November 2016
Update to table
-
14 November 2016
Table Update
-
4 November 2016
Table Updated
-
3 August 2016
updated by me
-
25 May 2016
document updated by mary abu
-
11 May 2016
document updated
-
19 April 2016
document updated by Mary Abu
-
22 February 2016
document updated by Mary Abu
-
22 February 2016
updated by mary abu
-
27 January 2016
document updated by Mary Abu
-
25 January 2016
document updated by mary abu
-
12 January 2016
document updated by me
-
6 January 2016
document updated
-
5 January 2016
Document updated by mary abu
-
24 December 2015
Document updated by Mary Abu
-
8 December 2015
Document updated by Mary Abu
-
19 November 2015
document updated by me.
-
18 November 2015
document updated by mary abu
-
16 November 2015
document updated by mary abu
-
11 November 2015
document updated by me.
-
5 November 2015
document has been updated by mary abu
-
27 October 2015
document updated by me
-
26 October 2015
document updated by mary abu
-
13 October 2015
Document updated
-
6 October 2015
document updated
-
5 October 2015
document was updated
-
22 September 2015
Service list updated
-
22 September 2015
Document is updated
-
8 September 2015
Service list updated 8/09/15
-
14 August 2015
document updated
-
11 August 2015
updated.
-
11 August 2015
document updated
-
21 July 2015
The list has been updated
-
7 July 2015
compliant list was updated
-
30 June 2015
List has been updated
-
16 June 2015
document updated
-
9 June 2015
document is updated
-
1 June 2015
List updated.
-
11 May 2015
Last updated 11/05/2013
-
30 April 2015
Updated list of compliant services 30 April 2015
-
4 November 2014
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/public-services-network-psn-service-compliance