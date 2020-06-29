lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
GUIDANCE: PRICE PAID OR VALUE INFORMATION: REGISTRATION PROCEDURES (PG7)

Published 13 October 2003

Last updated 29 June 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 29 June 2020

    The guide has been amended to remove information that was appropriate when the guide was first published but of less importance today, consolidates related information into single sections and provides a clearer explanation about what we regard as a discount or incentive, with some examples.

  2. 25 November 2019

    Section 5.1 has been amended to clarify that the consideration panel of a transfer or prescribed clause LR7 of a prescribed clauses lease must be completed with the net price paid after any discount has been applied.

  3. 8 April 2019

    Section 5.1 has been amended to clarify what is included in price paid entries.

  4. 25 March 2019

    Section 2 has been amended to remove reference to an appointment of a new trustee being an example of when the procedures referred to in rule 8(2) of the Land Registration Rules 2003 do not apply. Section 4 has been amended to include reference to land transaction tax.

  5. 4 July 2016

    Section 12 has been amended to include additional price paid data that we now supply.

  6. 24 June 2015

    Link to the advice we offer added

  7. 13 October 2003

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/price-paid-or-value-information-registration-procedures

GUIDANCE: PRICE PAID OR VALUE INFORMATION: REGISTRATION PROCEDURES (PG7)

