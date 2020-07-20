GUIDANCE: PORTUGAL: DOCTORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020
Published 1 December 2015
Last updated 20 July 2020
+ show all updates
-
20 July 2020
Updated list of English-speaking doctors in Portugal – July 2020.
-
26 November 2019
Updated list of medical facilities and practitioners for Lisbon
-
23 October 2019
Updated medical practitioners lists October 2019
-
28 February 2018
Updated list of medical practitioners and facilities for Portugal 2018
-
19 October 2017
Amended October 2017
-
25 May 2017
Updated May 2017
-
2 November 2016
Updated List of Medical Facilities and Practitioners in Portugal.
-
1 December 2015
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/portugal-list-of-medical-facilitiespractitioners