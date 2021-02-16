GUIDANCE: OVERSEAS BUSINESS RISK: HONG KONG

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021
Published 2 September 2014
Last updated 16 February 2021
+ show all updates
-
16 February 2021
Significant updates to sections: Government, Human Rights, International relations, Economic overview. Other minor updates to other sections.
-
23 August 2019
Updated with latest figures and situation
-
16 April 2018
Updated with latest figures and situation.
-
19 April 2017
Updated with latest figures and situation.
-
23 May 2016
Updated with latest figures and situation.
-
13 August 2015
Updated with latest figures and situation.
-
2 September 2014
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/overseas-business-risk-hong-kong