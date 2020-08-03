GUIDANCE: OFFICIAL SEARCHES (PG12)

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, lun 03 agosto 2020
Published 13 October 2003
Last updated 3 August 2020
3 August 2020
It is important to identify the floor level to be searched where this is relevant and section 5.2.2 has been amended to clarify this.
21 October 2019
Sections 3 and 5.1 have been amended to clarify when an official search application may be lodged against 2 or more titles.
22 July 2019
The references in sections 2.5 and 2.6 to transfers of a share have been removed as they are not strictly necessary and might suggest that the mere assignment of a beneficial interest can be protected by an official search with priority.
10 June 2019
Section 5.4.5 has been amended to clarify how you should request an appointment to attend a local office.
28 May 2019
Section 2.5 has been amended to confirm that transfers of shares in a property for value can be protected by an official search.
30 April 2018
Sections 2.5 and 2.6 have been added to clarify what interests may or may not be protected by an official search.
6 April 2018
Guide updated, including to the title – previously ‘Official searches and outline applications’ – to remove the section that dealt with and references to outline applications on revocation of rule 54 of the Land Registration Rules 2003 by The Land Registration (Amendment) Rules 2018, coming into force on 6 April 2018. Other minor changes have been made because of the Amendment Rules.
2 October 2017
Section 3.1.1 has been amended to clarify what HM Land Registry defines as a ‘business day’.
26 June 2017
Section 8.1 has been updated to clarify the circumstances in which an outline application may be submitted in advance of an electronic application.
9 January 2017
Section 10 has been amended as we have introduced a new method of withdrawing an official search for customers who use the portal.
28 November 2016
Section 5.3 has been amended as a result of a resolution of a system issue regarding applications for searches of whole lodged through Business e-services where an application for first registration was pending.
12 September 2016
Section 5.3 has been amended to clarify that we will charge only the lower electronic fee even though searches of whole lodged against pending first registrations can be sent only by post.
1 July 2016
Section 5.3 has been further amended. As a result of a system issue, applications for a search of whole lodged through Business e-services where an application for first registration is pending can currently only be returned by post.
27 June 2016
Section 5.3 has been amended. You cannot lodge an OS1 application through Business e-services where the application for first registration is still pending.
14 September 2015
The guide has been amended to reflect that we will no longer accept applications by fax.
24 June 2015
Link to the advice we offer added.
13 October 2003
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/official-searches-and-outline-applications