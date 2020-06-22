GUIDANCE: NOTICES UNDER THE LAND REGISTRATION RULES 2003

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND AND WALES, lun 22 giugno 2020
Notice 25 has been amended. Forms DS1, ID3, ID4 and ID5 have been added to the service.
Uploaded a new version of our ‘Notice 25: Digital Application Form’.
Variation of notice 6 added giving details of opening hours over Christmas.
Amended notice 16 and new notice 17 added as a result of an upgrade in services in Business Gateway. New Direction 7 added as a result of new Pre-submission Enquiry Service and Application Management Service.
Notice 16 has been revised. A new service is being introduced in HM Land Registry’s Business Gateway, to give users more day list information, similar to that provided by the existing Application Enquiry service available through the Portal. The new service will exist alongside the existing Business Gateway Day List service, to give users the time to adopt the new schema.
Notice 25 has been amended as a result of enhanced functionality on the digital application form.
New Notice 25 (Electronic Document Registration Service through Portal – eAP1 applications) has been published in relation to a trial we are running. A minor consequential amendment has been made to notice 20 also.
Notices 21 and 22 and directions 1 and 4 have been amended as a result of a change of office name from Wales to Swansea.
Replaced Notice 1 (under rule 54C of the Land Registration Rules)
Variation of Notice 6 added giving details of opening hours over Christmas 2018.
Amendments have been made to take account of changes to the e-CON service, and to confirm that the e-UN1 service can now be used for notices affecting part of a title.
Notice 6 amended to clarify that copies of part are not available.
Notice 16 amended as historical copies can now be ordered through portal.
Notices 19 and 20 amended by the addition of references to Land Transaction Tax certificates.
Notice 23 amended as a result of a change of email address.
Suspension of notices 7, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Schedule 2 to the Land Registration Rules 2003 and notice 1 under rule 54C of the Land Registration Rules 2003.
A new Notice 1 under rules 54C of the Land Registration Rules 2003 has been added and amended notices and directions as a result of the Land Registration (Amendment) Rules 2018 coming into force on 6 April 2018.
As a result of new HM Land Registry digital services being introduced on 12 February, we have added new notices ‘Notice 17 – Applications to register digital mortgages’ and ‘Notice 24 – Large scale voluntary applications for first registrations’. We have also amended the ‘Direction on large scale voluntary applications for first registrations’.
We have added a variation to Notice 6 giving our opening hours over Christmas 2017.
Notices 19 and 20 have been amended to more accurately reflect service improvements.
Notice 23 has been amended to reflect that all emailed HC1 applications are dealt with by HM Land Registry’s Durham Office.
We have added a new direction that deals with Large Scale Voluntary Applications for First Registration. We have amended the direction that relates to documents being delivered with first registration applications.
Notice 16 has been revised as withdrawals of searches can now be made through Land Registry’s portal.
New Direction added and an existing Direction amended to allow conveyancers to lodge certified copy deeds and documents on certain first registration applications.
Notice 20 has been amended as a result of the introduction of the ‘Reply to Requisition’ service in portal that went live on Monday 7 November 2016.
Withdrawal of notice 17 – Land Registry Network Services – applications to register electronic legal charges added.
New direction added that gives details of the new proper office addresses from 30 August 2016.
Notice of a suspension of electronic services on 18 and 19 June 2016 has been removed as that suspension is no longer happening.
Variation of notices 7, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20 between 10am and 12 noon on Sunday 29 May.
A suspension of notices 7, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 has been added as a result of a suspension of electronic services from 8:55am on Saturday 18 June 2016 until midnight on Monday 20 June.
New direction added that gives details of the new proper office addresses from 27 May 2016.
A variation to notices 7, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 has been added as a result of a suspension of electronic services from 1830 hours on Friday 4 March 2016 to 0600 Monday 7 March 2016.
Notices 21, 22 and 23 and the direction that relates to electronic addresses for the delivery of objections have been amended as a result of a change to our email addresses.
Notice 16 has been amended to reflect that where a plan in electronic form accompanies an application it can now be up to 10MB. Variations of Notices 6 and 22 have been added to cover opening hours over Christmas 2015.
New Notice 23 and amended Notices 16 and 21 and Direction relating to the electronic delivery of objections. Also Notice 2 has been withdrawn.
New direction added dealing with documents to be delivered with a first registration application.
First published.
