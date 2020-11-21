sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
GUIDANCE: NEW COMPUTERISED TRANSIT SYSTEM: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, sab 21 novembre 2020

Published 22 March 2006

Last updated 20 November 2020
  1. 20 November 2020

    The NCTS Phase 4 Technical Specifications for Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Trader Test Environment Support pack have been added.

  2. 28 February 2019

    The NCTS 8 trader test pack has been updated.

  3. 1 September 2017

    NCTS Phase 4 Technical Interface Specification and appendices’ has been updated to version 3.9.3 to include several technical alterations made by the European Commission.

  4. 18 December 2014

    Updated NCTS 8 tradet test pack.

  5. 22 March 2006

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/new-computerised-transit-system-technical-specifications

