GUIDANCE: NEW COMPUTERISED TRANSIT SYSTEM: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, sab 21 novembre 2020
Published 22 March 2006
Last updated 20 November 2020
20 November 2020
The NCTS Phase 4 Technical Specifications for Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Trader Test Environment Support pack have been added.
28 February 2019
The NCTS 8 trader test pack has been updated.
1 September 2017
NCTS Phase 4 Technical Interface Specification and appendices’ has been updated to version 3.9.3 to include several technical alterations made by the European Commission.
18 December 2014
Updated NCTS 8 tradet test pack.
22 March 2006
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/new-computerised-transit-system-technical-specifications