GUIDANCE: NATIONAL FRAUD INITIATIVE: TIMETABLES

(AGENPARL) – WHITEHALL (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 luglio 2020

Published 20 March 2015

Last updated 24 July 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 24 July 2020

    Page updated with 2020-2021 timetables.

  2. 24 September 2019

    Updated timetable for the NFI council tax single person discount exercise

  3. 28 September 2018

    Updated attachment: ‘Timetable for the NFI Council Tax Single Person Discount’

  4. 16 July 2018

    Attached National Fraud Initiative 2018 to 2019.

  5. 12 September 2017

    Added in Timetable for the NFI council tax single person discount 2017 to 2018 exercise. Removed Timetable for the NFI council tax single person discount 2016 to 2017 exercise and Timetable for the NFI council tax single person discount 2015 to 2016 exercise.

  6. 16 June 2016

    Added timetable for the NFI council tax single person discount.

  7. 16 June 2016

    Updated timetable for the National Fraud Initiative 2016 to 2017.

  8. 30 March 2016

    Added the 2016 – 2017 timetable

  9. 2 September 2015

    Replaced ‘Timetable for the NFI 2014/15 council tax exercise’ with ‘Timetable for the NFI Council Tax Single Person Discount 2015/16 exercise’

  10. 20 March 2015

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-fraud-initiative-timetables

