GUIDANCE: LIST OF UPCOMING RELEASES OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION AND AD HOC ANALYSES

Published 11 October 2018
Last updated 30 April 2020
30 April 2020
Announced for publication on 5 May 2020 a release of management information providing daily counts of Universal Credit declarations (claims) and advances from 1 March to 28 April 2020.
5 September 2019
Announced for publication in the week beginning 9 September 2019 the ad hoc release ‘Informal carers and employment: summary report of a systematic review’.
26 June 2019
Advance notice that a new release of information relating to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) administrative exercise: progress on cases cleared (data at 14 June 2019) will be published at 9:30am on 4 July 2019.
3 June 2019
Advance notice that new analysis relating to State Pension age changes from the 1995 and 2011 Pensions Acts will be published at 9:30am on 7 June 2019.
28 February 2019
Announced for publication on 6 March 2019 the management information ‘Number of parents on DWP benefits and with ongoing child maintenance liabilities and/or arrears’.
27 February 2019
Announced for publication on 28 February 2019 the ad hoc release ‘Mixed age couples: benefit impacts of ending access to Pension Credit and pension age Housing Benefit’.
20 February 2019
Announced for publication on Thursday 21 February 2019, the ad hoc release ‘Employment and Support Allowance underpayments: forecast numbers affected, forecast expenditure and progress on checking’. This provides an update to the previous release of this information.
11 February 2019
Announced for publication on Thursday 14 February 2019, the ad hoc release ‘Estimated cost of uprating State Pension in frozen rate countries’.
17 December 2018
Announced for publication on Thursday 20 December 2018 of the ad hoc release ‘Personal Independence Payment (PIP) administrative exercise’.
11 October 2018
First published.
