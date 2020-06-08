GUIDANCE: LIST OF MORTGAGE PROVIDERS AND LENDERS WHO ACCEPT A SA302 TAX CALCULATION AND A TAX YEAR OVERVIEW

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, lun 08 giugno 2020

These lenders accept either:

a copy of your tax calculation (SA302) printed from your HMRC online account

a tax calculation printed from commercial software used to submit returns

The lenders will also need a tax year overview, which you can print from your HMRC online account.

Always check with the lender or mortgage provider what they require as evidence of your income.

The lenders on this list have agreed to accept tax calculations and tax year overviews that customers, or their agents or accountants, have printed themselves.

