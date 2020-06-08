lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

MINISTER SKINNARI ATTENDS VIDEO CONFERENCE OF EU ECONOMICS AND FINANCE MINISTERS

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL SOTTOSEGRETARIO DI STATO AL MINISTERO DEGLI…

ISTAT: GRIBAUDO (PD), STAGIONE NUOVA CONTRO LA DISOCCUPAZIONE

COMUNICATO: AREA SCHENGEN E REGOLARIZZAZIONE MIGRANTI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA CATALFO – MERCOLEDì ALLE…

COMUNICATO: COVID-19, MISURE DI SOSTEGNO A FAMIGLIE E MINORI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA BONETTI…

LITHUANIA’S 5TH HONORARY CONSULATE OPENS IN SPAIN

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU TRAFFICO STUPEFACENTI – MARTEDì ALLE 18.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: CONTRASTO A COVID-19, AUDIZIONE ARCURI – MARTEDì ALLE 18.15 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE CARDANI E PRESIDENZA CONSIGLIO SU COMMISSIONE FAKE NEW – MARTEDì…

GOVERNO, RENZI: STATI GENERALI, BENE SE POSSONO AIUTARE, MES? M5S LO ACCETTERA’

Agenparl

GUIDANCE: LIST OF MORTGAGE PROVIDERS AND LENDERS WHO ACCEPT A SA302 TAX CALCULATION AND A TAX YEAR OVERVIEW

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, lun 08 giugno 2020

These lenders accept either:

  • a copy of your tax calculation (SA302) printed from your HMRC online account
  • a tax calculation printed from commercial software used to submit returns

The lenders will also need a tax year overview, which you can print from your HMRC online account.

Always check with the lender or mortgage provider what they require as evidence of your income.

The lenders on this list have agreed to accept tax calculations and tax year overviews that customers, or their agents or accountants, have printed themselves.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/mortgage-providers-and-lenders-who-accept-a-sa302-tax-calculation-or-tax-year-overview

Post collegati

GUIDANCE: LIST OF MORTGAGE PROVIDERS AND LENDERS WHO ACCEPT A SA302 TAX CALCULATION AND A TAX YEAR OVERVIEW

Redazione

A HIGHLY GREEN APPROACH TOWARDS AROMATIC NITRO GROUP SUBSTITUTIONS: CATALYST FREE REACTIONS OF NITROIMIDAZOLES WITH CARBON NUCLEOPHILES IN WATER

Redazione

NEW INSIGHTS IN THE PHYSICOCHEMICAL INVESTIGATION OF THE VITAMIN B12 NUCLEUS USING STATISTICAL PHYSICS TREATMENT: INTERPRETATION OF EXPERIMENTS AND SURFACE PROPERTIES

Redazione

SWCNT–PORPHYRIN NANO-HYBRIDS SELECTIVELY ACTIVATED BY ULTRASOUND: AN INTERESTING MODEL FOR SONODYNAMIC APPLICATIONS

Redazione

DESIGNING ASYMMETRIC DY2 SINGLE-MOLECULE MAGNETS WITH TWO-STEP RELAXATION PROCESSES BY THE MODIFICATION OF THE COORDINATION ENVIRONMENTS OF DY(III) IONS

Redazione

COOPERATIVE STRATEGIES FOR CO HOMOLOGATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More