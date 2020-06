(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND, lun 29 giugno 2020

The Learning Support Fund ( LSF ) (4th edition) gives information about allowances for eligible students beginning pre-registration healthcare programmes on or after 1 August 2020.

From September 2020 the LSF will be extended to include the introduction of the new maintenance grants, announced in December 2019.

