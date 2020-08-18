martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
GUIDANCE: JAPAN: LOCAL SERVICES LIST (INTERPRETERS, TRANSLATORS, MEDICAL)

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 18 agosto 2020

Published 8 July 2013

Last updated 18 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 18 August 2020

    Moved Lists of lawyers and undertakers to separate pages

  2. 21 July 2020

    List of lawyers updated

  3. 20 January 2020

    “Sources of medical information in Japan” updated

  4. 13 May 2019

    Lists of lawyers and undertakers updated

  5. 20 September 2018

    Updated list of Lawyers in Japan, 20 Sept

  6. 2 July 2018

    Sources of Medical Information updated

  7. 15 June 2018

    List of lawyers updated

  8. 15 June 2018

    List of interpreters and translators updated

  9. 30 October 2017

    List of lawyers updated

  10. 5 January 2017

    List of undertakers updated

  11. 9 January 2014

    sources of medical information in Japan and list of undertakers in Japan added

  12. 8 July 2013

    attachment updated

  13. 8 July 2013

    First published.

  14. 14 June 2013

    pdf updated

  15. 10 June 2013

    attachment is updated

  16. 13 May 2013

    PDF updated

  17. 7 May 2013

    attachment updated

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/japan-list-of-lawyers

