GUIDANCE: HOME OFFICE CRIME AND POLICING RESEARCH AND ANNUAL DATA REQUIREMENT (ADR) DATA – PRIVACY INFORMATION NOTICES

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 12 maggio 2020

The Home Office, collects, processes and analyses national crime and policing data provided by the 43 territorial police forces of England and Wales and the British Transport Police (BTP). The data are provided to the Home Office for research and statistical purposes. Additionally, homicide and firearms offences data are used operationally by the police forces and other law enforcement agencies upon request.

The Home Office also uses data provided by other organisations to conduct wider analysis and further explore patterns in crime and policing. The data are provided to the Home Office for research and statistical purposes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/home-office-crime-and-policing-research-and-annual-data-requirement-adr-data-privacy-information-notices