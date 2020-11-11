GUIDANCE: HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL: HANDLING ARRANGEMENTS FOR PLANNING CASEWORK

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 11 novembre 2020

The planning application for the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre, made to Westminster City Council in December 2018 in the name of the Secretary of State, was called-in on 5 November 2019 by the then Housing Minister.

This document sets out appropriate administrative arrangements to ensure that there is a functional separation between the persons bringing forward the proposal for development and the persons responsible for determining that proposal.

Names of officials below Senior Civil Service grades have been redacted.

