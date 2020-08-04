martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
GUIDANCE: GREEN HOMES GRANT LOCAL AUTHORITY DELIVERY SCHEME: ENTERING A BID

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), mar 04 agosto 2020

On 8 July 2020, the Chancellor announced a £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme to upgrade homes across England. Under this, £500 million funding will be delivered through local authorities, to improve the energy efficiency of low-income households. This will help reduce fuel poverty and support the installation of low carbon heating.

The Local Authority Delivery (LAD) scheme aims to raise the energy efficiency of low energy performance homes (those rated at EPC Band E, F or G), including off-gas grid homes.

The initial phase of the scheme provides £200 million funding for local authorities to upscale existing energy efficiency improvement projects.

A further £300 million will be available in the second phase of the scheme later in 2020 for Local Energy Hubs in England to procure services that support upgrading eligible homes. We will provide more guidance on phase 2 ahead of its launch.

Entering a bid

All local authorities in England are eligible to submit a bid:

  • read the application guidance
  • attend a Q&A webinar if you think this would be useful (see dates in guidance)
  • complete the application form
  • submit the application by 1 September 2020, 12 noon

Successful projects

  • we will contact local authorities individually if successful, and publish the list of successful bids on GOV.UK
  • funding will be allocated to successful projects by the end of September 2020
  • projects must be completed by 31 March 2021

More information

If you have questions about the process, application form or guidance, please contact <abbr title="Local Authority

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/green-homes-grant-local-authority-delivery-scheme-entering-a-bid

