GUIDANCE: GREAT CRESTED NEWTS: DISTRICT LEVEL LICENSING SCHEMES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020

Published 28 February 2019

Last updated 19 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 19 August 2020

    Cambridgeshire added to the list of NE-led schemes.

  2. 27 March 2020

    North Somerset and South Gloucestershire added to list of NE-led schemes.

  3. 18 March 2020

    Greater Manchester added to the list of NE-led schemes.

  4. 11 March 2020

    Added Somerset to the list of NE-led schemes.

  5. 4 March 2020

    Added Shropshire and Swindon & Wiltshire to the list of NE-led schemes.

  6. 25 February 2020

    Added paragraph on interim guidance for LPAs. Minor edits to text.

  7. 6 November 2019

    Guidance and forms for scheme in Kent and Cheshire updated.

  8. 28 March 2019

    There is now a district level licensing scheme for great crested newts in Cheshire.

  9. 28 February 2019

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/great-crested-newts-district-level-licensing-schemes

