venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Breaking News

MICELI (PD): ORDINAZA ILLEGITTIMA, FRUTTO DI PRESIDENTE E FUNZIONARI SCARSI. ALTRO CHE…

IL PAPA, UN DEVOTO DI SANTA MONICA

TAIWAN’S REMOVAL OF RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. EXPORTS OF BEEF AND PORK

TAIWAN’S REMOVAL OF RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. EXPORTS OF BEEF AND PORK

CS: ISTITUITO IL FONDO DA 200 MILIONI DI EURO PER IL SOSTEGNO…

L. LINKEVIčIUS: STRONG SUPPORT FOR EASTERN PARTNERSHIP COUNTRIES IS BEST WAY TO…

MANDELLI (FI), BONOMI HA RAGIONE, SPRECATA VALANGA DI SOLDI

MORAGLIA: LA SPERANZA CRISTIANA NON è UN OTTIMISMO DI MANIERA

MILANO, SALVINI: TRIBUNALE EUROPEO DEI BREVETTI NELL’AREA DI MIND, IL GOVERNO SI…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 28, 2020

Agenparl

GUIDANCE: GOVERNMENT MINISTERS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WHITEHALL (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 28 agosto 2020

Published 1 November 2012

Last updated 28 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 28 August 2020

    Updated documents as of August 2020.

  2. 11 October 2019

    List updated.

  3. 19 December 2018

    Updated attachment.

  4. 7 November 2018

    Updated LMR attachment to November 2018.

  5. 18 October 2018

    Updated attachment.

  6. 28 June 2018

    List updated June 2018.

  7. 23 March 2018

    Updated ministerial responsibilities.

  8. 14 December 2017

    List updated.

  9. 13 October 2017

    Updated version uploaded

  10. 13 October 2017

    Updated list of ministerial responsibilities.

  11. 18 October 2016

    Updated list of ministerial responsibilities.

  12. 21 July 2015

    List of ministerial responsibilities updated.

  13. 19 January 2015

    Updated to reflect new contact information.

  14. 18 November 2014

    Updated list of ministerial responsibilities.

  15. 11 December 2013

    Updated list of ministerial responsibilities

  16. 1 November 2012

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/government-ministers-and-responsibilities

Post collegati

STUDY FINDS YOUNGER AND OLDER DRIVERS MORE LIKELY TO DRIVE OLDER, LESS SAFE VEHICLES

Redazione

STUDY FINDS ‘NOMOPHOBIA’ IS ASSOCIATED WITH POOR SLEEP HEALTH IN COLLEGE STUDENTS

Redazione

GUIDANCE: GOVERNMENT MINISTERS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Redazione

ARMED CAREER CRIMINAL PLEADS GUILTY TO DRUG DISTRIBUTION AND GUN POSSESSION

Redazione

MULTI-DEFENDANT INDICTMENT RETURNED

Redazione

FAIRBAULT MAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGALLY POSSESSING A FIREARM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More